Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.71 on Wednesday, reaching $442.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

