Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

AVIFY remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.32. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

