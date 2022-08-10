Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
AVIFY remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.32. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
