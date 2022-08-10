AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AFC Gamma news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $995,842 over the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 145,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

