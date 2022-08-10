Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Afterpay Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Afterpay Company Profile

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

