Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 108,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
