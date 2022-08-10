Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 108,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

