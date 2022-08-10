Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
