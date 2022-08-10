Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 41.54% of Agile Therapeutics worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

