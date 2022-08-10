Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.33

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.33 and traded as high as $51.44. Agilysys shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 55,974 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Agilysys Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
