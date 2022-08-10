Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.33

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.33 and traded as high as $51.44. Agilysys shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 55,974 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

