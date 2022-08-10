AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AIA Group Trading Down 0.4 %
AAGIY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 327,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
AIA Group Company Profile
