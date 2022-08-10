AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AAGIY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 327,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.