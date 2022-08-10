Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:APD traded up $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $266.77. 12,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.39. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

