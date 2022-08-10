AirNFTs Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (AIRT)

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. AirNFTs has a total market cap of $527,520.34 and approximately $4,244.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AirNFTs has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00065151 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AirNFTs is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany.

