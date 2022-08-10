Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$10.29. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 497,695 shares trading hands.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

