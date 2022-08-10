Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$10.29. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 497,695 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
Insider Activity at Alamos Gold
In other news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Recommended Stories
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.