Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.75

Aug 10th, 2022

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$10.29. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 497,695 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.76.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

