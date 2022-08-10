Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

