Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.5-$859.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.53 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

ALRM stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. 404,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

