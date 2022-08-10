Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $69,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth $78,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.