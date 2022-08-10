AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $617,894.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.48 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00065706 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

