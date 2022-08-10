Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.51. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 9,468 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 301,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

