AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. AllSafe has a market cap of $40,059.56 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038116 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.