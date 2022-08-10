Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.69. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

