Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 4,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,287. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,836,573.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 158,200 shares of company stock worth $1,537,158. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

