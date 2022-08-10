Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

NYSE:V traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.83. 55,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $241.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.47.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.