AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Set to Split on Monday, August 22nd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 63,630,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,303,313. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

