American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Up 2.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.53. 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

