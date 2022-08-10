American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 2.9 %

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 656,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,750. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

