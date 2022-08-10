American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.9 %

AEL traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,750. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

