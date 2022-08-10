American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.78 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.31–$0.24 EPS.

American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Public Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Public Education by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 65.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About American Public Education

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

