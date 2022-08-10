American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 441.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMSC. StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.38.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

