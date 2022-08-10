AmerisourceBergen Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.01. 2,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 309,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,120,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 443.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.