AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $723,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.02. 8,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

