AMO Coin Achieves Market Cap of $29.51 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $29.51 million and $1.01 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

