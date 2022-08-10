Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $383,500.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPH remained flat at $32.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 451,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,548. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Featured Stories
