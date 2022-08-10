Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $383,500.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH remained flat at $32.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 451,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,548. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.