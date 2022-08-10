Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard Lee sold 10,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $388,896.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,641 shares of company stock worth $5,187,590. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,418,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.