Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$236.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.40 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Down 5.0 %

AMPL opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 578.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amplitude by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

