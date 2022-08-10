Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 860,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amyris by 476.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

