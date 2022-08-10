Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.22. Amyris shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 100,965 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

