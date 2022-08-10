Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.54. 77,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,443. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

