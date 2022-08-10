Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2022 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €2.40 ($2.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/10/2022 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €2.00 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/4/2022 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €2.00 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/1/2022 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €2.40 ($2.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR:HDD traded down €0.10 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting €1.40 ($1.43). 2,078,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.06. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €1.35 ($1.37) and a one year high of €3.14 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

