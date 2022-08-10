Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $209.36

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

F5 Trading Down 2.0 %

FFIV stock opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,282 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

