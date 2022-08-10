Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $71.33

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

