Analyzing Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) & General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.52, suggesting that its stock price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diversified Royalty and General Enterprise Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 52.91%. Given Diversified Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Royalty is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

This table compares Diversified Royalty and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 64.85% 13.37% 6.54% General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Royalty and General Enterprise Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $29.74 million 8.61 $18.76 million $0.15 13.73 General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 100.36 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

