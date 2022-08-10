Analyzing Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and Offerpad Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.00 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -0.01 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.20 $6.46 million 0.12 14.17

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Offerpad Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novation Companies and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Offerpad Solutions has a consensus price target of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 354.25%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies N/A N/A N/A Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96%

Risk and Volatility

Novation Companies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Novation Companies on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

