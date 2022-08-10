AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AnaptysBio by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

