Anchor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.10 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

