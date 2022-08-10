Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 671.1% in July

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 671.1% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 24,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.