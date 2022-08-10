Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 0.1 %

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.35. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

