AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Update

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $2.05 on Wednesday. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

AOWDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AO World from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

