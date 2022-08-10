Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,789 shares of company stock worth $4,748,310. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.