Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Up 1.4%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.32). 1,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.24).

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The company has a market cap of £121.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 463.18.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

