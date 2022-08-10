Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 56,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

