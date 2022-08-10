Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Aramark Stock Performance
Shares of ARMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 56,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95.
Aramark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
Read More
