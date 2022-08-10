Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $461.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

