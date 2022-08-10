Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 29,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,646. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

